Saturday, May 22, 2021
Samaa TV
Covid-19: Sindh markets to stay closed on Fridays and Sundays

They will be allowed to remain open till 8pm

Posted: May 22, 2021
Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Markets and business across Sindh will remain closed on Fridays and Sundays. The home department revised its schedule of weekend lockdowns in the province. A notification issued by the government stated that bazaars, markets, businesses, and shopping malls will be closed on Fridays and Sundays, instead of Saturdays and Sundays. The changes were announced on the request of traders. Earlier, the government allowed markets to remain open till 8pm. Offices have been allowed to call 50% of staff to work, while the other half will continue to work from home. The government has prohibited indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants and eateries. Only takeaways and home deliveries are permitted. Wedding halls, cinemas, gyms, parks, and shrines will remain closed too. The restrictions will remain in place till May 31. According to the Sindh government, coronavirus cases are rising in Karachi, Sukkur, and Hyderabad. The government has asked deputy commissioners to identify virus hotspots and ensure the implementation of SOPS. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
