Covid-19: Islamabad reopens parks, indoor dining remains banned

Parks and pools to remain closed on weekends

Posted: May 31, 2021
Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

Photo: Online

Islamabad has decided to reopen water parks, swimming pools, and amusement parks as the cases of the coronavirus gradually decline in the city.

A notification issued by the district magistrate said that the following protocols must be followed:

  • 50% capacity to be ensured at all entertainment facilities
  • No indoor dining/food courts allowed
  • One-time occupancy for swimming pools
  • Regular chlorination of swimming pools
  • Social distancing to be ensured
  • Water parks, swimming pools, and amusement parks to be closed on weekends

Pakistan reported 2,117 cases of the virus in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 4%. The deadly disease claimed 43 more lives, taking the toll to 20,779.

Coronavirus Covid News government updates Islamabad
 
