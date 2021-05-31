Covid-19: Islamabad reopens parks, indoor dining remains banned

Islamabad has decided to reopen water parks, swimming pools, and amusement parks as the cases of the coronavirus gradually decline in the city.

A notification issued by the district magistrate said that the following protocols must be followed:

50% capacity to be ensured at all entertainment facilities

No indoor dining/food courts allowed

One-time occupancy for swimming pools

Regular chlorination of swimming pools

Social distancing to be ensured

Water parks, swimming pools, and amusement parks to be closed on weekends

Pakistan reported 2,117 cases of the virus in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 4%. The deadly disease claimed 43 more lives, taking the toll to 20,779.

