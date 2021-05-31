Covid-19: Islamabad reopens parks, indoor dining remains banned

Parks and pools to remain closed on weekends
Islamabad has decided to reopen water parks, swimming pools, and amusement parks as the cases of the coronavirus gradually decline in the city.
A notification issued by the district magistrate said that the following protocols must be followed:
31-May-2021— Islamabad Capital Territory (@ICTA_GoP) May 31, 2021
*NOTIFICATION*
(Office of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad)@dcislamabad pic.twitter.com/WKpDTYzd6d
Pakistan reported 2,117 cases of the virus in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 4%. The deadly disease claimed 43 more lives, taking the toll to 20,779.