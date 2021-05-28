Covid-19: CAA warns airlines against boarding passengers from banned countries

Bangladesh, Iraq among Category C countries
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has instructed airlines not to board passengers from Category C (banned) countries.
In a notification issued on Thursday, the authority stated that only passengers who have been granted exemptions will be allowed to enter the country.
“It has come to light that some passengers have been attempting to travel to Pakistan using fak exemption letters forged by local entities in Category C countries,” CAA wrote. This not only endangers the national drive against the spread of Covid-19 but also poses a serious risk of transmission of the virus in Pakistan.
New restrictions have been issued for airlines to prevent this.
Earlier this month, CAA extended travel restrictions on Category C countries till June 5.
Pakistan has placed 15 more countries in Category C after which the total number of countries banned from travel is 38.
The 15 countries added to the list include Bangladesh, Indonesia, Philippines, Iraq, Slovenia, Namibia, Croatia, Netherlands, Iran, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Poland, Cuba, Thailand, Czechia, and Dominican republic.