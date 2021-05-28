Friday, May 28, 2021  | 15 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Covid-19: CAA warns airlines against boarding passengers from banned countries

Bangladesh, Iraq among Category C countries

SAMAA | - Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Covid-19: CAA warns airlines against boarding passengers from banned countries

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has instructed airlines not to board passengers from Category C (banned) countries. In a notification issued on Thursday, the authority stated that only passengers who have been granted exemptions will be allowed to enter the country. "It has come to light that some passengers have been attempting to travel to Pakistan using fak exemption letters forged by local entities in Category C countries," CAA wrote. This not only endangers the national drive against the spread of Covid-19 but also poses a serious risk of transmission of the virus in Pakistan. New restrictions have been issued for airlines to prevent this. Passengers boarding flights to Pakistan from banned countries to carry exemption letter issued by the country Exemption letters not to be accepted without receipt of the destination issued by the Pakistan representative of the country Details of any such passenger to be shared with CAA prior to travelAirlines to be fined over failure in compliance Earlier this month, CAA extended travel restrictions on Category C countries till June 5. Pakistan has placed 15 more countries in Category C after which the total number of countries banned from travel is 38. The 15 countries added to the list include Bangladesh, Indonesia, Philippines, Iraq, Slovenia, Namibia, Croatia, Netherlands, Iran, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Poland, Cuba, Thailand, Czechia, and Dominican republic. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has instructed airlines not to board passengers from Category C (banned) countries.

In a notification issued on Thursday, the authority stated that only passengers who have been granted exemptions will be allowed to enter the country.

“It has come to light that some passengers have been attempting to travel to Pakistan using fak exemption letters forged by local entities in Category C countries,” CAA wrote. This not only endangers the national drive against the spread of Covid-19 but also poses a serious risk of transmission of the virus in Pakistan.

New restrictions have been issued for airlines to prevent this.

  • Passengers boarding flights to Pakistan from banned countries to carry exemption letter issued by the country
  • Exemption letters not to be accepted without receipt of the destination issued by the Pakistan representative of the country
  • Details of any such passenger to be shared with CAA prior to travel
  • Airlines to be fined over failure in compliance

Earlier this month, CAA extended travel restrictions on Category C countries till June 5.

Pakistan has placed 15 more countries in Category C after which the total number of countries banned from travel is 38.

The 15 countries added to the list include Bangladesh, Indonesia, Philippines, Iraq, Slovenia, Namibia, Croatia, Netherlands, Iran, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Poland, Cuba, Thailand, Czechia, and Dominican republic.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
airlines CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY Coronavirus
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Civil Aviation Authority, travel ban, category C countries, airlines, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Today's outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
Today’s outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.