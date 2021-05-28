Covid-19: CAA warns airlines against boarding passengers from banned countries

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has instructed airlines not to board passengers from Category C (banned) countries.

In a notification issued on Thursday, the authority stated that only passengers who have been granted exemptions will be allowed to enter the country.

“It has come to light that some passengers have been attempting to travel to Pakistan using fak exemption letters forged by local entities in Category C countries,” CAA wrote. This not only endangers the national drive against the spread of Covid-19 but also poses a serious risk of transmission of the virus in Pakistan.

New restrictions have been issued for airlines to prevent this.

Passengers boarding flights to Pakistan from banned countries to carry exemption letter issued by the country

Exemption letters not to be accepted without receipt of the destination issued by the Pakistan representative of the country

Details of any such passenger to be shared with CAA prior to travel

Airlines to be fined over failure in compliance

Earlier this month, CAA extended travel restrictions on Category C countries till June 5.

Pakistan has placed 15 more countries in Category C after which the total number of countries banned from travel is 38.

The 15 countries added to the list include Bangladesh, Indonesia, Philippines, Iraq, Slovenia, Namibia, Croatia, Netherlands, Iran, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Poland, Cuba, Thailand, Czechia, and Dominican republic.

