Covid-19: CAA begins rapid testing of international passengers at airports

The Civil Aviation Authority has started conducting rapid Covid-19 tests of international travelers at airports across the country.

Multiple health teams have been sent to airports. According to the Health Ministry, through these tests, coronavirus reports will be obtained within 20 minutes.

If the reports come out positive, the passengers will have to isolate at a quarantine centre at their own expense. Those who test negative will be allowed to go home but will have to stay indoors for a week.

The National Command and Operation Centre has instructed the assistant commissioner of Islamabad to establish quarantine centres at two private hotels and a guest house. Doctors and other medical staff have been stationed there in case of an emergency.

Earlier this month, the government extended its ban on the arrival of passengers from 23 countries in Category C to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

On May 1, the government decided to reduce inbound international flights to 20% of the current quantum.

All inbound travelers will have to adhere to the following testing and quarantine protocols: