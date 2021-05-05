Wednesday, May 5, 2021  | 22 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Covid-19: CAA begins rapid testing of international passengers at airports

Travelers testing positive will have to quarantine

SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
The Civil Aviation Authority has started conducting rapid Covid-19 tests of international travelers at airports across the country. Multiple health teams have been sent to airports. According to the Health Ministry, through these tests, coronavirus reports will be obtained within 20 minutes. If the reports come out positive, the passengers will have to isolate at a quarantine centre at their own expense. Those who test negative will be allowed to go home but will have to stay indoors for a week. The National Command and Operation Centre has instructed the assistant commissioner of Islamabad to establish quarantine centres at two private hotels and a guest house. Doctors and other medical staff have been stationed there in case of an emergency. Earlier this month, the government extended its ban on the arrival of passengers from 23 countries in Category C to curb the spread of the deadly virus. On May 1, the government decided to reduce inbound international flights to 20% of the current quantum. All inbound travelers will have to adhere to the following testing and quarantine protocols: Negative RT PCR test before travel to Pakistan (maximum 72 hours old)Rapid Antigen Testing on arrival at airports in PakistanNegative cases will undergo 10 days self-quarantine at home with stringent TTQ protocolsPositive cases will be shifted by provincial/district administration to a self-paid facility for 10 days quarantine with TTQ of contacts (if any). A second RT PCR test will be conducted on the 8th day of the quarantine period. In case of negative results, passengers will be allowed to proceed home. However, in case of a positive result, the passenger will either undergo an additional quarantine period or will be shifted to hospital as per the advice of health authoritiesMandatory registration on Passtrack App by all inbound passengers before traveling to Pakistan Deportees are exempted from registration on Passtrack App
The Civil Aviation Authority has started conducting rapid Covid-19 tests of international travelers at airports across the country.

Multiple health teams have been sent to airports. According to the Health Ministry, through these tests, coronavirus reports will be obtained within 20 minutes.

If the reports come out positive, the passengers will have to isolate at a quarantine centre at their own expense. Those who test negative will be allowed to go home but will have to stay indoors for a week.

The National Command and Operation Centre has instructed the assistant commissioner of Islamabad to establish quarantine centres at two private hotels and a guest house. Doctors and other medical staff have been stationed there in case of an emergency.

Earlier this month, the government extended its ban on the arrival of passengers from 23 countries in Category C to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

On May 1, the government decided to reduce inbound international flights to 20% of the current quantum.

All inbound travelers will have to adhere to the following testing and quarantine protocols:

  • Negative RT PCR test before travel to Pakistan (maximum 72 hours old)
  • Rapid Antigen Testing on arrival at airports in Pakistan
  • Negative cases will undergo 10 days self-quarantine at home with stringent TTQ protocols
  • Positive cases will be shifted by provincial/district administration to a self-paid facility for 10 days quarantine with TTQ of contacts (if any). A second RT PCR test will be conducted on the 8th day of the quarantine period. In case of negative results, passengers will be allowed to proceed home. However, in case of a positive result, the passenger will either undergo an additional quarantine period or will be shifted to hospital as per the advice of health authorities
  • Mandatory registration on Passtrack App by all inbound passengers before traveling to Pakistan
  • Deportees are exempted from registration on Passtrack App

 
