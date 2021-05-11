Tuesday, May 11, 2021  | 28 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

World must speak up against Jerusalem violence: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Says world can't remain silent anymore

Posted: May 11, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the international community to speak up against the violence faced by Palestinians.

"They can't stay silent anymore," he remarked while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

"Pakistan's stance on Palestine and Al Aqsa Mosque has been very clear and there is no ambiguity there."

He said that Palestinians were attacked while they were praying on the night of the 27th of Ramazan. "People were praying and they were attacked with stun grenades and rubber bullets. This is against norms of humanity."

Pakistan strongly condemns the attack and stands in solidarity with its Palestinian brothers. "We have to diffuse the situation and move towards de-escalation."

He remarked a suggestion has also been given to call an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Israel launched deadly airstrikes on Gaza Monday in response to a barrage of rockets fired by Hamas amid spiralling violence sparked by unrest at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Twenty-one Palestinians, including nine children, have been killed and 65 wounded.

The air raids were carried out after Hamas, the paramilitary group in control of the Gaza strip, fired rockets into Israel after it refused to withdraw from the Temple Mount and Shaikh Jarrah neighbourhood. Several rockets were launched, but most were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile defence system.

Tensions in Jerusalem, which is considered a holy site for Jews, Muslims and Christians, have been running high since Israeli riot police attacked Palestinian worshippers on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramazan in the city’s worst disturbances since 2017.

Nightly unrest since then at the Al-Aqsa compound has left hundreds of Palestinians wounded, drawn calls for de-escalation from the international community and sharp rebukes from across the Muslim world.

