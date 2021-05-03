New coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in Hyderabad, Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed authorities to impose stricter restrictions in Karachi’s District East and Hyderabad as the coronavirus cases continue to rise.

In a coronavirus task force meeting on Monday, he was informed that the Covid-19 positivity ratio in Hyderabad and Karachi has climbed to 14.52% and 10.42%.

The infection rate in Sindh has been reported 5.4%. “Throughout April, 154 people succumbed to the deadly virus while the recovery rate in the province was at 93%,” Shah said.

We have been informed regarding SOP violations in multiple parts of the province, he pointed out, instructing the commissioner of Karachi to ensure violators are fined and sent to jail.

“There’s a zero-tolerance policy against people not following the precautionary measures.”

The chief minister has also given duties to ministers to visit multiple areas of the cities. “They will help in ensuring implementation of Covid-19 SOPs.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.