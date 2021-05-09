Coronavirus: Punjab cracks down on public transport violating SOPs

The Punjab government has started cracking down on public transport not following coronavirus SOPs.

On Sunday, the district administration seized 13 buses in Multan for operating at 100% capacity. According to the government’s precautionary measures, public transport is only allowed to board 50% passengers.

Similar action was taken in Sahiwal as well. The city’s assistant commissioner said that there’s a zero-tolerance policy against residents violating the SOPs.

On Saturday, 12 shops in Sahiwal were sealed, and fines worth Rs23,000 were imposed. FIRs against two shops were registered as well.

More than 20 people were detained in Jhang for arranging gatherings, not wearing masks, and violating social distancing rules.

Punjab has extended inter-district public transport till May 10.

Pakistan on Saturday began a nine-day shutdown affecting travel and tourist hotspots in a bid to prevent a surge in Covid-19 cases during the holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Businesses, hotels, and restaurants as well as markets and parks have been closed, while public transport between provinces and within cities has been halted.

Pakistan has recorded more than 850,000 infections and 18,600 deaths.

