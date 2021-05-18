Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
Coronavirus: Passengers returning from Bahrain test positive at Peshawar airport

They have been moved to government's quarantine centre

Twenty-eight passengers from Bahrain tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Peshawar airport on Tuesday, according to the Civil Aviation Authority. Rapid Antigen Tests of 130 passengers on the flight were conducted at the Bacha Khan Airport. Those who tested positive have been moved to the government's quarantine centre. The international arrival lounge has been disinfected and reopened for passengers as well, the airport's management said. On May 16 (Sunday), the CAA revoked the licence of a private airline for bringing 27 passengers to Peshawar from Dubai. They, too, had tested positive for the deadly virus via the RAT. A CAA official said the airline's negligence posed a threat to the lives of airport and health officials. Any airline found violating Covid-19 SOPs will be banned in the country, he warned. Earlier this month, CAA issued new protocols for inbound flights. Airlines have been instructed to keep 20% of airplane seats vacant and ensure social distancing between passengers. The authority began rapid Covid-19 testing of international passengers at airports across Pakistan on May 5. According to the Health Ministry, through these tests, coronavirus reports will be obtained within 20 minutes. If the reports come out positive, the passengers will have to isolate at a quarantine centre at their own expense. Those who test negative will be allowed to go home but will have to stay indoors for a week. The decision was taken after the third wave of coronavirus started rapidly spreading in the country. In the last 24 hours, 135 people died from the deadly virus, while 2,566 new cases were reported. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
bahrain CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY peshawar airport
