Coronavirus: NCOC tasks Punjab govt with vaccinating 300,000 people daily

Arrangements being made at tehsil and district hospitals across province

Posted: May 11, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Coronavirus: NCOC tasks Punjab govt with vaccinating 300,000 people daily

Photo: ONLINE

The National Command and Operation Centre has set a target for the Punjab government to vaccinate over 300,000 people against coronavirus on a daily basis.

The provincial government has decided to increase vaccination centres at tehsil and district hospitals.

It has asked 26 district hospitals and 123 tehsil hospitals to make arrangements for Covid-19 vaccination centres.

People who have not been vaccinated may approach their nearest tehsil or district hospital to get the shot. The government aims to vaccinate 316,800 people daily.

Pakistan is currently battling the third wave of coronavirus infections, with Punjab bearing the brunt of it.

The province has reported 9,125 deaths and 320,851 confirmed cases of the virus.

Coronavirus Covid News government updates NCOC Punjab
 
