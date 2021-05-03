Monday, May 3, 2021  | 20 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Coronavirus: Islamabad bans Chand Raat bazaars, closes tourist spots

Public transport to remain suspended till May 16

SAMAA | - Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Coronavirus: Islamabad bans Chand Raat bazaars, closes tourist spots

Photo: Online

The Islamabad administration has announced new restrictions for Eid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictions are being implemented under the NCOC guidelines issued on April 29 and will be applicable from May 8 (Saturday) to May 16 (Sunday).

All markets, commercial activities, businesses, and shops will remain closed except the following:

  • Medical stores and pharmacies
  • Vaccination Centres
  • Grocery stores
  • Vegetable and fruit shops
  • Meat shops
  • Bakeries
  • Petrol pumps
  • Takeaways
  • Utility services

A ban has been imposed on all markets on Chaand Raat, including mehendi, jewellery and clothing stalls.

All tourist spots, picnic points, resorts, and hotels/restaurant will be closed including the following:

  • Lake View Point
  • Faisal Mosque
  • Pakistan Monument
  • Murree Point
  • Peer Sohawa
  • Shrines
  • F-9 Park
  • Jasmine Garden
  • Damn-e-Koh
  • Rawal Dam
  • Shahdra Hill Station
  • Trails
  • Shakar Parian
  • Lok Virsa Centre

All types of inter-provincial, inter-city, and intra-city public transport has been banned too. The ban will not be applicable to private vehicles, taxis/cabs, rickshaws with 50% occupancy.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.