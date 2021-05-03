Coronavirus: Islamabad bans Chand Raat bazaars, closes tourist spots

The Islamabad administration has announced new restrictions for Eid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictions are being implemented under the NCOC guidelines issued on April 29 and will be applicable from May 8 (Saturday) to May 16 (Sunday).

All markets, commercial activities, businesses, and shops will remain closed except the following:

Medical stores and pharmacies

Vaccination Centres

Grocery stores

Vegetable and fruit shops

Meat shops

Bakeries

Petrol pumps

Takeaways

Utility services

A ban has been imposed on all markets on Chaand Raat, including mehendi, jewellery and clothing stalls.

All tourist spots, picnic points, resorts, and hotels/restaurant will be closed including the following:

Lake View Point

Faisal Mosque

Pakistan Monument

Murree Point

Peer Sohawa

Shrines

F-9 Park

Jasmine Garden

Damn-e-Koh

Rawal Dam

Shahdra Hill Station

Trails

Shakar Parian

Lok Virsa Centre

All types of inter-provincial, inter-city, and intra-city public transport has been banned too. The ban will not be applicable to private vehicles, taxis/cabs, rickshaws with 50% occupancy.

