Coronavirus: Islamabad bans Chand Raat bazaars, closes tourist spots

Public transport to remain suspended till May 16
The Islamabad administration has announced new restrictions for Eid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The restrictions are being implemented under the NCOC guidelines issued on April 29 and will be applicable from May 8 (Saturday) to May 16 (Sunday).
All markets, commercial activities, businesses, and shops will remain closed except the following:
A ban has been imposed on all markets on Chaand Raat, including mehendi, jewellery and clothing stalls.
All tourist spots, picnic points, resorts, and hotels/restaurant will be closed including the following:
All types of inter-provincial, inter-city, and intra-city public transport has been banned too. The ban will not be applicable to private vehicles, taxis/cabs, rickshaws with 50% occupancy.