Coronavirus claims 22 more lives in Sindh

Twenty two people lost their lives to coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Thursday.

In a statement, the chief minister said the province reported 1,099 new cases of the virus Thursday.

In Sindh, at least 23,750 people are under treatment for the infection. At least 909 were in a critical condition at hospitals, while 71 of them are on ventilators.

On Monday, the Sindh government barred Karachiites from venturing out of their homes after 8pm, unless it was absolutely necessary.

The new orders will remain in force till June 6. Entry and exit points of the localities have been sealed and people won’t be allowed to enter or leave without masks.

Businesses, markets and shopping malls can stay open till 6pm. Takeaways and deliveries are allowed till 12am.

All assistant commissioners have been told to ensure strict implementation of the orders in coordination with the police.

