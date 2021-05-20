Thursday, May 20, 2021  | 7 Shawwal, 1442
Coronavirus: 60 Abu Dhabi passengers test positive at Peshawar airport

They were tested twice

SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Sixty passengers who travelled from Abu Dhabi tested positive for coronavirus at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport Thursday morning.

Passengers staged a protest at the airport and asked to be tested again. One of them reportedly said that passengers have been testing negative at Islamabad and Lahore airports.

The authorities said that the passengers have been re-tested and being quarantined.

It is being said that 32 staff members at the airport are already suffering from Covid-19. So far, 80 passengers have tested positive.

Sources said that SOPs and social distancing are not being followed in different flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority has made PCR test mandatory for all inbound passengers to Pakistan from May 5. The country is battling the third wave of the novel coronavirus.

