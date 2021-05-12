Coronavirus: 26 Karachi shops sealed for violating SOPs

Twenty-six shops and markets in Karachi’s Korangi were sealed on Tuesday for violating coronavirus SOPs.

According to the district commissioner, people opened their shops despite government’s lockdown orders, while some were working behind closed shutters.

“There was a huge crowd at vendor carts and people were seen without masks,” the commissioner said, adding that social distancing was not being followed as well.

Shopkeepers have, on the other hand, criticised the lockdown and have demanded the government allows them to reopen shops on Chandraat.

In Lyari, a scuffle was reported between the Rangers and shopkeepers. Two men were arrested following this.

The Sindh government imposed a lockdown across the province on May 9. It will remain in force till May 16. The decision was take to curb the third wave of coronavirus.

