Coronavirus: 24 people arrested for violating SOPs

Rs24,000 fines imposed on shopkeepers

Posted: May 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Coronavirus: 24 people arrested for violating SOPs

The Lahore police arrested 24 people during the Eid holidays for violating coronavirus SOPs. According to the police, these people were not wearing masks or maintaining social distance. "There's a zero-tolerance policy against people not following precautionary measures," the deputy commissioner said. In Multan, seven buses were impounded. On the other hand, three shops were sealed in Shakargarh and fines of Rs24,000 were imposed. The government has been cracking down on people violating coronavirus SOPs. Provinces have been directed to ensure that the measures are implemented. Pakistan is battling the third wave of the novel coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 74 people died from the deadly virus, while over 3,000 new cases were registered. The infection rate in the country was recorded at 8.8%. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The Lahore police arrested 24 people during the Eid holidays for violating coronavirus SOPs.

According to the police, these people were not wearing masks or maintaining social distance. “There’s a zero-tolerance policy against people not following precautionary measures,” the deputy commissioner said.

In Multan, seven buses were impounded. On the other hand, three shops were sealed in Shakargarh and fines of Rs24,000 were imposed.

The government has been cracking down on people violating coronavirus SOPs. Provinces have been directed to ensure that the measures are implemented.

Pakistan is battling the third wave of the novel coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 74 people died from the deadly virus, while over 3,000 new cases were registered. The infection rate in the country was recorded at 8.8%.

