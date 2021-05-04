COAS, Chinese ambassador discuss Afghan peace process and CPEC

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the chief of army staff, at GHQ on Monday.

The two discussed matters of mutual interest, recent developments in the Afghan peace process, CPEC progress, regional security, and the current situation of COVID-19 during the meeting.

The COAS thanked the ambassador for China’s contribution towards the fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with China, the army chief said.

The Chinese envoy appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.