Thursday, May 13, 2021  | 30 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

COAS Bajwa spends Eid with frontline troops in Kashmir

Offers prayers, hails sacrifices of the Kashmiri people

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa celebrated Eidul Fitr with frontline troops at the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Thursday.

General Bajwa offered prayers along with Pakistan Army soldiers stationed at border outposts.

In his address, the army chief said it is their responsibility to ensure the security of people, according to the ISPR. He vowed to take every measure to meet the expectations of the nation.

"[We] can't forget the struggle of the brave Kashmiri people on this day," he was quoted as saying. "It is time to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions."

India occupied part of Kashmir soon after the partition of the Subcontinent in 1947. Since then, hundreds of lives have been lost and thousands of Kashmiris have been maimed by New Delhi's use of brute force in the occupied valley.

Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars on Kashmir. The two countries have often engaged in skirmishes along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India Kashmir Pakistan Pakistan Army qamar javed bajwa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Kashmir, Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan Army, India,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
Karachi residents fined Rs5,000 for not wearing masks
Karachi residents fined Rs5,000 for not wearing masks
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.