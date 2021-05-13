COAS Bajwa spends Eid with frontline troops in Kashmir

Your browser does not support the video tag.

General Bajwa offered prayers along with Pakistan Army soldiers stationed at border outposts.

In his address, the army chief said it is their responsibility to ensure the security of people, according to the ISPR. He vowed to take every measure to meet the expectations of the nation.

"[We] can't forget the struggle of the brave Kashmiri people on this day," he was quoted as saying. "It is time to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions."

India occupied part of Kashmir soon after the partition of the Subcontinent in 1947. Since then, hundreds of lives have been lost and thousands of Kashmiris have been maimed by New Delhi's use of brute force in the occupied valley.

Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars on Kashmir. The two countries have often engaged in skirmishes along the LoC and the Working Boundary.