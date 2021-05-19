Children can’t be employed as domestic workers in Islamabad

National Assembly passes domestic labour bill
Children under the age of 16 can no longer be employed for domestic work in Islamabad.
The Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Worker Bill, 2019 was moved by PML-N lawmaker Mehnaz Akbar Aziz. It was presented by the Standing Committee on Interior and aims to “aims at providing legal cover for regulating the employment of domestic workers in Islamabad and protecting their rights”.
Historic Domestic Workers Bill Islamabad Capital Territory passed by National Assembly – one more step towards equity and Justice @HamidMirPAK @ShehzadRoy @_Mansoor_Ali @MunizaeJahangir pic.twitter.com/7caOqN4hS2— Mehnaz Akber Aziz (@MehnazAkberAziz) May 18, 2021
According to the new law, the government will prepare a mechanism to determine and notify minimum wages and prevent employment below the age of 16 years.
“There is a need to regulate the terms of employment of domestic workers to ensure their basic needs such as rest breaks, number of hours of sleep, medical care, the minimum number of meals, working time, freedom from discrimination and sexual harassment.”
Here are some of the points highlighted in the bill:
The law added that workers are prohibited from sharing beds.
A letter of their employment has to be submitted to the office of the Islamabad commissioner. Employers have been instructed to keep a copy of the identification documents of domestic worker.