Children can’t be employed as domestic workers in Islamabad

National Assembly passes domestic labour bill

Posted: May 19, 2021
Children under the age of 16 can no longer be employed for domestic work in Islamabad. The Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Worker Bill, 2019 was moved by PML-N lawmaker Mehnaz Akbar Aziz. It was presented by the Standing Committee on Interior and aims to "aims at providing legal cover for regulating the employment of domestic workers in Islamabad and protecting their rights". According to the new law, the government will prepare a mechanism to determine and notify minimum wages and prevent employment below the age of 16 years. "There is a need to regulate the terms of employment of domestic workers to ensure their basic needs such as rest breaks, number of hours of sleep, medical care, the minimum number of meals, working time, freedom from discrimination and sexual harassment." Here are some of the points highlighted in the bill: Domestic workers should be entitled to receive overtime wages for labour performed in excess of their shift Government to form labour courts Domestic workers should be addressed as a domestic workerA full-time domestic worker should have at least 12 hours free of duty in a 24 hour shift Domestic workers with 12-hour shifts should have a three-hour break which they can either use together or in intervals. If they work for straight 12 hours, the three hours should be compensated to them in the form of pay not less than 90 times the actual salary A full-time domestic worker will only be allowed to work six days a week Seven-day duties will only be allowed to those working 30 hours a week or six hours a day The law added that workers are prohibited from sharing beds. A letter of their employment has to be submitted to the office of the Islamabad commissioner. Employers have been instructed to keep a copy of the identification documents of domestic worker.
Children under the age of 16 can no longer be employed for domestic work in Islamabad.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Worker Bill, 2019 was moved by PML-N lawmaker Mehnaz Akbar Aziz. It was presented by the Standing Committee on Interior and aims to “aims at providing legal cover for regulating the employment of domestic workers in Islamabad and protecting their rights”.

According to the new law, the government will prepare a mechanism to determine and notify minimum wages and prevent employment below the age of 16 years.

“There is a need to regulate the terms of employment of domestic workers to ensure their basic needs such as rest breaks, number of hours of sleep, medical care, the minimum number of meals, working time, freedom from discrimination and sexual harassment.”

Here are some of the points highlighted in the bill:

  • Domestic workers should be entitled to receive overtime wages for labour performed in excess of their shift
  • Government to form labour courts
  • Domestic workers should be addressed as a domestic worker
  • A full-time domestic worker should have at least 12 hours free of duty in a 24 hour shift
  • Domestic workers with 12-hour shifts should have a three-hour break which they can either use together or in intervals. If they work for straight 12 hours, the three hours should be compensated to them in the form of pay not less than 90 times the actual salary
  • A full-time domestic worker will only be allowed to work six days a week
  • Seven-day duties will only be allowed to those working 30 hours a week or six hours a day

The law added that workers are prohibited from sharing beds.

A letter of their employment has to be submitted to the office of the Islamabad commissioner. Employers have been instructed to keep a copy of the identification documents of domestic worker.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
