Centre not imposing governor’s rule in Sindh, says Rasheed

Says want to only help Sindh government

Posted: May 27, 2021
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Thursday that reports of Centre imposing Governor rule in Sindh are false, and the federal government wants to only assist in maintenance of law and order.

“A barrage of rumours has started about Governor rule in Sindh and a grand operation [by the Centre],” he told a press conference. Centre has no intention to interfere in provincial matters, Rasheed added.

Rasheed is visiting Karachi for two days to discuss Sindh government’s ongoing anti-bandit operation in Shikarpur. He met Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah earlier today.

He said that the meeting decided the provincial government can deploy Rangers wherever they want. “It is their prerogative…we are here to help.”

Related: Sindh seeks interior ministry’s help in operation against bandits

The interior minister said that he has been told some bandits are politically aligned, so Sindh government will deploy police personnel on merit. If any influential person is found involved, we will act against them, Rasheed added.

The interior minister said that he will visit the affected areas on his next visit to the province.

