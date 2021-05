Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago

Robbers stole nine goats from outside a house near Karachi’s Jahangir Road, police said Wednesday.

A viral CCTV footage shows four suspects transporting the goats in a car. It shows people from the neighborhood coming out seconds after the suspects drove away.

Police have registered an FIR in the Jamshed Quarters police station.