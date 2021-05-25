Cabinet meeting: TLP ban, CPEC visas, electronic voting discussed

The federal cabinet approved Tuesday formation of a committee to review the ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

Information Minsiter Fawad Chaudhry said in a press conference that the committee has been formed in line with the Anti-Terrorism Act. It will hear TLP’s appeal and send its recommendations to the cabinet.

Other items on the agenda were:

-Electoral reforms: Use of electronic voting machine has been approved. Chaudhry said that members of bar associations and press clubs told him they want the technology for their elections, and the government will help them.

He said that 8.5 million overseas have NICOP card now, so the Election Commission of Pakistan should take steps to bring them into the electoral process.

-A special procedure has been approved for visa for Chinese citizens who want to invest in CPEC projects. The work visas will be valid for two years, and will be issued within 48 hours. Separate immigration counters will be established for their facilitation.

-Rehan Hamid appointed HESCO chief executive

-Afghan-Pakistan trade agreement extended by six more months