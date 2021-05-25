Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Cabinet meeting: TLP ban, CPEC visas, electronic voting discussed

Govt to review the ban

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Cabinet meeting: TLP ban, CPEC visas, electronic voting discussed

Photo: File

The federal cabinet approved Tuesday formation of a committee to review the ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

Information Minsiter Fawad Chaudhry said in a press conference that the committee has been formed in line with the Anti-Terrorism Act. It will hear TLP’s appeal and send its recommendations to the cabinet.

Other items on the agenda were:

-Electoral reforms: Use of electronic voting machine has been approved. Chaudhry said that members of bar associations and press clubs told him they want the technology for their elections, and the government will help them.

He said that 8.5 million overseas have NICOP card now, so the Election Commission of Pakistan should take steps to bring them into the electoral process.

-A special procedure has been approved for visa for Chinese citizens who want to invest in CPEC projects. The work visas will be valid for two years, and will be issued within 48 hours. Separate immigration counters will be established for their facilitation.

-Rehan Hamid appointed HESCO chief executive

-Afghan-Pakistan trade agreement extended by six more months

FaceBook WhatsApp
cpec Fawad Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
fawad chaudhry, imran khan, cpec
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.