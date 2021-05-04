Tuesday, May 4, 2021  | 21 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Cabinet approves ordinance to give ECP authority to use EVMs

PTI wants re-election in NA-249, says Fawad Chaudhry

SAMAA | - Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Cabinet approves ordinance to give ECP authority to use EVMs

Photo: AFP

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that the federal cabinet has approved two ordinances and gave the Election Commission of Pakistan authority to use electronic voting machines.

He was talking to media after the cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf wants re-election in Karachi’s NA-249. The voter turnout was just 21 per cent, he said.

The winning candidate got only 5% votes, Chaudhry said.

There’s a common perception that the NA-249 by-election was rigged, the minister said.

Karachi least implementing Covid-19 SOPs

Fawad Chaudhry said that Sindh and Karachi are following least coronavirus SOPs.

Lack of implementation of SOPs in Karachi will hurt whole country, and Chaudhry said.

We want 100% implementation of SOPs, he said. Right now the RR rate of implementation is 68%.

FaceBook WhatsApp
elections Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Election, Pakistan elections, Cabinet,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
Karachi food delivery rider falls to death in elevator shaft
Karachi food delivery rider falls to death in elevator shaft
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn't use right words
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn’t use right words
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.