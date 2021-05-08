Saturday, May 8, 2021  | 25 Ramadhan, 1442
CAA announces new Covid-19 SOPs for flights

20% seats on planes to be kept vacant

Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
CAA announces new Covid-19 SOPs for flights

The Civil Aviation Authority has issued new precautionary measures for airlines after coronavirus SOP violations in flights increased. According to a notification, airlines have been instructed to keep 20% of these seats vacant and ensure social distancing between passengers. "It was seen that airlines were allowing 100% occupancy which was leading to multiple SOP violations," a CAA spokesperson said. The new directives state that airlines violating the orders will be fined. The CAA has assigned airport managers to ensure the SOPs are followed. Earlier this week, the authority began rapid Covid-19 testing of international passengers at airports across Pakistan. According to the Health Ministry, through these tests, coronavirus reports will be obtained within 20 minutes. If the reports come out positive, the passengers will have to isolate at a quarantine centre at their own expense. Those who test negative will be allowed to go home but will have to stay indoors for a week. Earlier this month, the government extended its ban on the arrival of passengers from 23 countries in Category C to curb the spread of the deadly virus. On May 1, the government decided to reduce inbound international flights to 20% of the current quantum. In the last 24 hours, 120 people succumbed to the virus, while 4,109 new cases were reported across the country. The infection rate has, on the other hand, was recorded at 8.54%. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The Civil Aviation Authority has issued new precautionary measures for airlines after coronavirus SOP violations in flights increased.

According to a notification, airlines have been instructed to keep 20% of these seats vacant and ensure social distancing between passengers.

“It was seen that airlines were allowing 100% occupancy which was leading to multiple SOP violations,” a CAA spokesperson said.

The new directives state that airlines violating the orders will be fined. The CAA has assigned airport managers to ensure the SOPs are followed.

Earlier this week, the authority began rapid Covid-19 testing of international passengers at airports across Pakistan. According to the Health Ministry, through these tests, coronavirus reports will be obtained within 20 minutes.

If the reports come out positive, the passengers will have to isolate at a quarantine centre at their own expense. Those who test negative will be allowed to go home but will have to stay indoors for a week.

Earlier this month, the government extended its ban on the arrival of passengers from 23 countries in Category C to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

On May 1, the government decided to reduce inbound international flights to 20% of the current quantum.

In the last 24 hours, 120 people succumbed to the virus, while 4,109 new cases were reported across the country. The infection rate has, on the other hand, was recorded at 8.54%.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
