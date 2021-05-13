Be responsible this Eid, follow SOPs: Yasmin Rashid

Celebrate Eid with simplicity this year and fulfill your responsibility of being a true Pakistani, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid has said.

Talking on SAMAA TV programme Naya Din, she said that in Punjab, over 8,000 people have succumbed to coronavirus so far. Taking precautionary measures will keep you and your loved ones safe.

The minister reminded the public to wear masks and ensure social distancing. “Don’t hug or shake hands.”

Dr Rashid told people to help the poor segments of society this year, specially those who have financially suffered from the Covid-19 lockdown.

