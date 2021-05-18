Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
Balochistan resumes flights to Zhob after three years

Two flights to operate every week

Posted: May 18, 2021
Balochistan resumes flights to Zhob after three years

The Balochistan government has decided to resume flights to Zhob after three years.

Pakistan International Airlines will operate two return flights from Karachi to Zhob in a week. The first flight, PK-528, took off with 41 passengers on Tuesday.

The next flight will leave for Zhob from Karachi on Friday.

The airport was inaugurated by Balochistan Livestock Minister Mitha Khan Kakar, PIA general manager Bilal, and the station manager of Zhob.

Kakar said that the rehabilitation of the Airport will bring development and prosperity to the region.

Earlier this year, PIA resumed flights to Swat after 17 years. The Saidu Sharif airport has resumed operations from Lahore and Islamabad. The airline operates two flights to the region every week.

