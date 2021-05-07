Balochistan imposes one-week lockdown to prevent virus spread

The Balochistan government has decided to impose a one-week lockdown to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases across the province. It will be enforced from May 8 to May 16.

The provincial government said, in a notification, that all businesses, tourist spots, hotels, and restaurants will remain closed. A restriction has been imposed on interprovincial and intercity travel.

All markets, shops, and shopping malls will remain closed too with the exception of the following:

Medical stores and pharmacies

Hospitals

Blood banks

Dairy shops

Meat shops

Fruit and vegetable shops

The home ministry notification also said that there will be no Chand Raat bazaars.

Private cars and rickshaws have been allowed to carry 50% of passengers.

Tourist spots such as Ziarat, Bolan, Moola Chootak, Liaquat Park, Benazir Park among others will remain closed for tourists during Eid holidays.

Balochistan has so far reported 23,016 cases of the virus along with 243 deaths.

