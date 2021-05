The Balochistan government has decided to ease coronavirus restrictions as the number of cases goes down in the province.

Home Additional Chief Secretary Arshad Majeed issued a notification on Saturday. He said that the following restrictions are being relaxed:

Public transport to be resumed with 50% occupancy from May 16.

Market activities to resume from May 17. Shops and markets to close at 8pm.

Indoor and outdoor dining to remain closed.

Normal working hours for public and private officers from May 17 with 50% work from home policy.

The province reported two deaths and 17 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 23,831. At least 249,110 tests have been conducted so far.