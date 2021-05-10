Balochistan CM asks assembly speaker to be fair to MPAs

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has written a letter to Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo asking him to be fair towards all MPAs.

In the letter, he said that he has made the following observations in the last three years.

The speaker should give fair and equal opportunities to all members.

The assembly rules need to be revamped to allow equitable expression of public representatives and decorum.

Opposition members have been violating rules and bypassing the procedure.

Opposition benches are given more time to speak in which they unfairly criticise the government.

Standing committees don’t submit reports on time and lack practical and concrete suggestions.

The CM recommended that to solve these problems the speaker must allot a specified time to all parliamentarians for their speeches.

“The assembly rules need to be reviewed and it should be more effective and contributing,” CM Khan added.

The letter has led to speculation that all is not well between the chief minister and Bizenjo, who was the last CM. They both belong to the Balochistan AwamiParty.