Balochistan CM asks assembly speaker to be fair to MPAs

He wrote a letter to Bizenjo on Sunday
Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has written a letter to Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo asking him to be fair towards all MPAs.
In the letter, he said that he has made the following observations in the last three years.
The CM recommended that to solve these problems the speaker must allot a specified time to all parliamentarians for their speeches.
“The assembly rules need to be reviewed and it should be more effective and contributing,” CM Khan added.
The letter has led to speculation that all is not well between the chief minister and Bizenjo, who was the last CM. They both belong to the Balochistan AwamiParty.