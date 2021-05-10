Monday, May 10, 2021  | 27 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Balochistan CM asks assembly speaker to be fair to MPAs

He wrote a letter to Bizenjo on Sunday

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Balochistan CM asks assembly speaker to be fair to MPAs

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has written a letter to Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo asking him to be fair towards all MPAs.

In the letter, he said that he has made the following observations in the last three years.

  • The speaker should give fair and equal opportunities to all members.
  • The assembly rules need to be revamped to allow equitable expression of public representatives and decorum.
  • Opposition members have been violating rules and bypassing the procedure.
  • Opposition benches are given more time to speak in which they unfairly criticise the government.
  • Standing committees don’t submit reports on time and lack practical and concrete suggestions.

The CM recommended that to solve these problems the speaker must allot a specified time to all parliamentarians for their speeches.

“The assembly rules need to be reviewed and it should be more effective and contributing,” CM Khan added.

The letter has led to speculation that all is not well between the chief minister and Bizenjo, who was the last CM. They both belong to the Balochistan AwamiParty.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan Assembly cm jam kamal khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn't use right words
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn’t use right words
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for 'facilitating criminals'
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for ‘facilitating criminals’
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.