Bahria Town Karachi makes new offers

Handing over possession mid-June

Posted: May 17, 2021
Bahria Town Karachi has announced that it will be handing over possession of two residential towers at Bahria Heights mid-June.It will also be handing over possession of 50 villas next month.The real estate company has been launching residential and commercial projects along the Karachi-Hyderabad Super Highway for the last seven years. Some of these projects are: Bahria Heights Bahria Golf City Karachi Bahria Sports City Bahria Paradise Jinnah Avenue Commercial Bahria Farmhouses Karachi Midway Commercial Central Park Bahria Greens KarachiNine of the projects are spread over more than 16,000 acres.Bahria Greens Karachi is said to be Pakistan’s biggest low-cost housing scheme with limited residential plots in different categories. According to its website, a plot here cost Rs1,675,000 and booking starts from Rs295,000. Allottees will be handed over the plots in three years and they have to pay installments over four years.These new projects require considerable amounts of land. The Malir Development Authority allotted Bahria around 16,800 acres and Bahria Town has taken advance booking for residential and commercial projects for around 25,000 acres. On May 7, an incident took place at Abdullah Gabol Goth over real estate. By May 10, a press conference was held by Minister for Information Syed Nasir Shah and Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab. They talked about “the row” at Bahria Town. The minister said that the provincial government has taken strict action by removing the Assistant Commissioner, Mukhtiarkar and SHO. The police, on the complaint of villagers, have registered an FIR against the officials of Bahria Town.
Bahria Town Karachi has announced that it will be handing over possession of two residential towers at Bahria Heights mid-June.
It will also be handing over possession of 50 villas next month.
The real estate company has been launching residential and commercial projects along the Karachi-Hyderabad Super Highway for the last seven years. Some of these projects are:
Bahria Heights
Bahria Golf City Karachi
Bahria Sports City
Bahria Paradise
Jinnah Avenue Commercial
Bahria Farmhouses Karachi
Midway Commercial
Central Park
Bahria Greens Karachi
Nine of the projects are spread over more than 16,000 acres.
Bahria Greens Karachi is said to be Pakistan’s biggest low-cost housing scheme with limited residential plots in different categories. According to its website, a plot here cost Rs1,675,000 and booking starts from Rs295,000. Allottees will be handed over the plots in three years and they have to pay installments over four years.
These new projects require considerable amounts of land. The Malir Development Authority allotted Bahria around 16,800 acres and Bahria Town has taken advance booking for residential and commercial projects for around 25,000 acres.
On May 7, an incident took place at Abdullah Gabol Goth over real estate. By May 10, a press conference was held by Minister for Information Syed Nasir Shah and Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab. They talked about “the row” at Bahria Town. The minister said that the provincial government has taken strict action by removing the Assistant Commissioner, Mukhtiarkar and SHO. The police, on the complaint of villagers, have registered an FIR against the officials of Bahria Town.

 
