Monday, May 24, 2021  | 11 Shawwal, 1442
Bahrain bans travellers from Pakistan, India

It won't apply to residents

SAMAA | - Posted: May 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bahrain bans travellers from Pakistan, India

Pakistanis won't be able to travel to Bahrain anymore. The Civil Aviation Affairs of Bahrain has placed Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka on its red list. Entry of travellers from these countries has been banned from Monday, May 24. The suspension is not eligible for residents and residency visa holders of Bahrain. They will, however, have to show a PCR test report on the airport and quarantine for 10 days. A precautionary 10-day quarantine is mandatory for all travellers, both vaccinated and non-vaccinated. They will either isolate themselves at their houses or the government authorities centres. Earlier this month, Canada, Malaysia, United Kingdom, and UAE banned flights from Pakistan after coronavirus cases in the country rose. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Pakistanis won’t be able to travel to Bahrain anymore.

The Civil Aviation Affairs of Bahrain has placed Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka on its red list. Entry of travellers from these countries has been banned from Monday, May 24.

The suspension is not eligible for residents and residency visa holders of Bahrain. They will, however, have to show a PCR test report on the airport and quarantine for 10 days.

A precautionary 10-day quarantine is mandatory for all travellers, both vaccinated and non-vaccinated. They will either isolate themselves at their houses or the government authorities centres.

Earlier this month, Canada, Malaysia, United Kingdom, and UAE banned flights from Pakistan after coronavirus cases in the country rose.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
