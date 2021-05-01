Authorities impose micro smart lockdowns in Karachi’s District Central areas

Karachi Central Deputy Commissioner Raja Dharejo has imposed micro smart lockdowns in multiple areas of the district for 15 days, according to a notification issued Saturday.

The lockdown was imposed on the recommendation of the district health officer to stem the spread of coronavirus, the notification read.

These “emerging hotspots” are located in different UCs of Gulberg, North Karachi, Liaquatabad and North Nazimabad towns.

The authorities have identified 64 active coronavirus cases in these areas.

Following restrictions will remain in place in these areas:

People visiting these areas will have to wear face masks

Residents will not be allowed to venture out unnecessarily

All business activities will remain suspended in these areas

Pillion-riding will be banned

No social gatherings will be allowed

Coronavirus-positive individuals will remain in quarantine at their homes

The deputy commissioner said the government would ensure provision of rations to needy people in the affected areas.

The restrictions will remain in place till May 15.