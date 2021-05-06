Assets case: Khawaja Asif’s remand extended till May 20

An accountability court in Lahore extended the remand of PML-N’s Khawaja Asif for two weeks in an assets case.

He was presented before the court on Thursday and his attendance the marked. The duty judge adjourned the hearing till May 20.

Speaking to journalists outside the courtroom, Asif said that his health is much better now.

Asif was arrested by NAB in an assets case on December 29, 2020. He has been accused of owning more assets than known sources of income could account for.

