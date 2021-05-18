Armed men snatch deputy attorney general’s car in Karachi

Armed men snatched Deputy Attorney General Abdul Wahab Baloch’s government vehicle Monday night at Karachi’s Kashmir Road. He was intercepted near his home when he was with his family.

He has filed an FIR in the Jamshed Town police station.

Baloch told Samaa that two men in a white car chased them and harassed his children for 10 to 15 minutes before snatching the car. He accused the PPP of being involved in the snatching. The deputy AG said that his life is in danger. He said that he approached high-ranking police officials but has not yet received any response.

“My life is in danger because we are fighting corruption,” he said.