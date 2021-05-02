Sunday, May 2, 2021  | 19 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

All processions, gatherings banned in Punjab: Yasmin Rashid

Says SOP implementation will bring Covid-19 infection rate down

SAMAA | - Posted: May 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
All processions, gatherings banned in Punjab: Yasmin Rashid

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
All kinds of gatherings, indoor and outdoor, and processions across Punjab have been banned, the province's health minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid, said. In a media briefing on Sunday, she said that the infection rate and number of cases will only go down if coronavirus SOPs are strictly implemented. "This has happened in Lahore and we have seen a positive change." In Lahore, the infection rate has gone down as compared to last week. In the last 24 hours, 23 people lost their lives to the deadly virus. "Presently, there are 1,149 people in hospitals across the city," the minister said. There are 50 ventilators available in the walled city while 42% high-dependency oxygen beds are occupied. "We have set up a 280-bed field hospital in the Lahore Expo Centre with uninterrupted oxygen supply," Dr Rashid said, adding that 10 ventilators have been installed there as well. She said that the situation in Gujranwala was alarming as all the ventilators were occupied there. "But we have talked to Rescue 1122 and are sending them five more ventilators from Lahore." The minister said that the government has decided to install oxygen generators at big teaching hospitals across the province. The procurement for these have already begun. "All these preparations have been made to prevent any emergency situation." Vaccination Dr Rashid revealed that Punjab is the province where the most number of people were getting vaccinated. "The NCOC has given us a target of vaccinating 80,000 people in a day and yesterday we injected 78,000 people." Presently, there are 135 vaccination centres in Punjab and the government has decided to seven more centres to the list. Of these three will be opened in Lahore and one each in Multan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi. The minister added that Punjab was vaccinating Cansino, Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines.
FaceBook WhatsApp

All kinds of gatherings, indoor and outdoor, and processions across Punjab have been banned, the province’s health minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid, said.

In a media briefing on Sunday, she said that the infection rate and number of cases will only go down if coronavirus SOPs are strictly implemented. “This has happened in Lahore and we have seen a positive change.”

In Lahore, the infection rate has gone down as compared to last week. In the last 24 hours, 23 people lost their lives to the deadly virus. “Presently, there are 1,149 people in hospitals across the city,” the minister said.

There are 50 ventilators available in the walled city while 42% high-dependency oxygen beds are occupied.

“We have set up a 280-bed field hospital in the Lahore Expo Centre with uninterrupted oxygen supply,” Dr Rashid said, adding that 10 ventilators have been installed there as well.

She said that the situation in Gujranwala was alarming as all the ventilators were occupied there. “But we have talked to Rescue 1122 and are sending them five more ventilators from Lahore.”

The minister said that the government has decided to install oxygen generators at big teaching hospitals across the province. The procurement for these have already begun.

“All these preparations have been made to prevent any emergency situation.”

Vaccination

Dr Rashid revealed that Punjab is the province where the most number of people were getting vaccinated. “The NCOC has given us a target of vaccinating 80,000 people in a day and yesterday we injected 78,000 people.”

Presently, there are 135 vaccination centres in Punjab and the government has decided to seven more centres to the list.

Of these three will be opened in Lahore and one each in Multan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi.

The minister added that Punjab was vaccinating Cansino, Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines.

 
Coronavirus Dr Yasmin Rashid Lahore Punjab
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Dr Yasmin Rashid, Punjab coronavirus, covid-19 in punjab, covid-19 cases, coronavirus cases, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.