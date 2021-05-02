All processions, gatherings banned in Punjab: Yasmin Rashid

All kinds of gatherings, indoor and outdoor, and processions across Punjab have been banned, the province’s health minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid, said.

In a media briefing on Sunday, she said that the infection rate and number of cases will only go down if coronavirus SOPs are strictly implemented. “This has happened in Lahore and we have seen a positive change.”

In Lahore, the infection rate has gone down as compared to last week. In the last 24 hours, 23 people lost their lives to the deadly virus. “Presently, there are 1,149 people in hospitals across the city,” the minister said.

There are 50 ventilators available in the walled city while 42% high-dependency oxygen beds are occupied.

“We have set up a 280-bed field hospital in the Lahore Expo Centre with uninterrupted oxygen supply,” Dr Rashid said, adding that 10 ventilators have been installed there as well.

She said that the situation in Gujranwala was alarming as all the ventilators were occupied there. “But we have talked to Rescue 1122 and are sending them five more ventilators from Lahore.”

The minister said that the government has decided to install oxygen generators at big teaching hospitals across the province. The procurement for these have already begun.

“All these preparations have been made to prevent any emergency situation.”

Vaccination

Dr Rashid revealed that Punjab is the province where the most number of people were getting vaccinated. “The NCOC has given us a target of vaccinating 80,000 people in a day and yesterday we injected 78,000 people.”

Presently, there are 135 vaccination centres in Punjab and the government has decided to seven more centres to the list.

Of these three will be opened in Lahore and one each in Multan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi.

The minister added that Punjab was vaccinating Cansino, Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines.