Tuesday, May 25, 2021
HOME > News

Alkaram Studio sealed for violating Covid-19 SOPs in Karachi’s Clifton

Night curfew imposed after 8pm

Posted: May 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Samaa Digital

An Alkaram Studio outlet located in Clifton’s Com-3 Shopping Mall in Karachi was sealed Monday night for violating coronavirus SOPs.

According to the South deputy commissioner, the outlet was open despite government orders to close markets and shops at 6pm.

Two eateries in Clifton Block 2, Subway and Khyber restaurant, were sealed as well. They were allowing outdoor dining.

On Monday, the government imposed a night curfew in Karachi after 8pm. People have been told not to leave their homes unless there’s an emergency. The decision was taken after CM Murad Ali Shah said that Karachi reported the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the country.

Restrictions in the city have been tightened. Shops, markets, and malls are allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm. Educational institutions across the province have been closed until the number of cases goes down.

