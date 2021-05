Airlines suspend flights to Israel

Israel’s escalating conflict with the Palestinians saw several airlines on Thursday suspend services to the Jewish state amid global alarm and diplomatic efforts to halt the spiralling violence.

In Gaza, 83 people have been killed so far — including 17 children — and more than 480 wounded in days of relentless Israeli air strikes on the crowded coastal enclave.

KLM

Dutch airline KLM has halted flights to Israel for the time being, Dutch public broadcaster NOS said. A flight from Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport that was postponed earlier in the week due to the violence has been cancelled for good and KLM is deciding whether a flight due on Sunday can go ahead, NOS said.

BA, Virgin

British Airways cancelled its service to and from Tel Aviv on Thursday and Virgin Atlantic also did the same for Thursday and Friday.

Both airlines said they are monitoring the situation closely.

Lufthansa

Germany’s flag carrier cancelled flights for Thursday and Friday, adding: “Lufthansa expects to resume its flight operations to Israel beginning Saturday, May 15.”

Aeroflot

Aeroflot cancelled its Moscow-Tel Aviv flight for Friday but did not specify if others would be cancelled in the coming days.

Iberia

The Spanish airline cancelled its flight Madrid to Tel Aviv for Thursday and Friday-Saturday’s return leg.

An Iberia spokeswoman told AFP: “We will take further decisions based on the evolution of the situation.”

US airlines

United, which operates 18 flights weekly to Israel, said it was suspending operations.

Delta and American Airlines also confirmed they have suspended services between New York and Tel Aviv.

LOT

The Polish airline said it had “suspended flights to Israel for the moment”. Spokesman Krzysztof Moczulski added: “I suppose that we will not be flying there in the coming days”.

