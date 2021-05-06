Agha Siraj Durrani indicted in assets case, he denies charges

An accountability court in Karachi has indicted PPP’s Agha Siraj Durrani in an assets beyond income case.

The charges were read out to him during a hearing on Thursday. He denied them.

He has been accused of accumulating assets worth Rs1.6 billion, which according to NAB are beyond his known sources of income. Other people named in the case include Durrani’s aides or people who have worked for him. Durrani has already secured bail in the case.

He was the Sindh local government minister from 2008 to 2013 and then appointed Sindh Assembly speaker in 2013, a position he holds to date.

The court has summoned witnesses at the next hearing and adjourned the hearing till May 19.

