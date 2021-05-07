Friday, May 7, 2021  | 24 Ramadhan, 1442
Abbottabad teenager tortured to death over ‘family enmity’

He was beaten outside a mosque

Posted: May 7, 2021
Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Photo: File

A 17-year-old boy died on Friday after he was tortured outside a mosque during Taraweeh prayers in Abbottabad's Bikot, the police said. According to the investigating officer, the incident took place earlier this week. "After torturing the teenager, the suspects left him in a graveyard in the neighbourhood and fled," he said. The victim was rushed to the Muzaffarabad Hospital by the area residents. The teenager, however, succumbed to the injuries. His body has been handed over to heirs after a post-mortem examination. The 17-year-old's father told the police that the suspects were enemies of the family. An FIR has been registered at the Bikot police station and raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
A 17-year-old boy died on Friday after he was tortured outside a mosque during Taraweeh prayers in Abbottabad’s Bikot, the police said.

According to the investigating officer, the incident took place earlier this week. “After torturing the teenager, the suspects left him in a graveyard in the neighbourhood and fled,” he said.

The victim was rushed to the Muzaffarabad Hospital by the area residents. The teenager, however, succumbed to the injuries. His body has been handed over to heirs after a post-mortem examination.

The 17-year-old’s father told the police that the suspects were enemies of the family. An FIR has been registered at the Bikot police station and raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects.

