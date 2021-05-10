Monday, May 10, 2021  | 27 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Abbottabad men arrested for selling overpriced ghee

720kg ghee seized from suspects

Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

The Federal Investigation Agency, Hazara has arrested two men from Abbottabad for selling overpriced ghee.

The suspects worked at a utility store located in the Yousaf Jamal Plaza. On Sunday, during a raid, the agency seized 720 kilogrammes ghee from their vehicle.

“There were 60 10kg cans in the vehicle,” the investigating officer said. “They were being transported to the open market and were to be sold at huge profits.”

An FIR has been registered against the suspects and the FIA has started interrogating them.

Abbottabad ghee
 
