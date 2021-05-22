Ali Zafar, Chinese artist come together to celebrate Pakistan-China relations

They have collaborated for a song

Singer Ali Zafar has collaborated with Chinese artist Xiang Minqi croon for a song to celebrate 70th anniversary of Pakistan-China relations.

The song Dil Churaliya Tum Ne (You Have Stolen My Heart) has been sung in Urdu and Chinese language.

Ali, in a tweet, said that he learnt the Chinese language while performing the duet.

“On the 70th anniversary of the development of diplomatic relationship between China and Pakistan. I learnt some Chinese and sang about our friendship,” he said.

The music video has subtitles for the audience to understand the Chinese lyrics.

Pakistan established diplomatic ties with China on May 21, 1951. It was the first Muslim country and the third non-communist country to do so.

The two countries have come together for economic and military development projects such as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the joint production of fighter jets such as JF-17 Thunder and F-6.