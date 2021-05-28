70 people fined for not wearing masks in South Karachi

At least 70 people were fined and over 18 shops and markets were sealed for not following coronavirus SOPs in Karachi’s District South Thursday night.

According to the deputy commissioner, in Garden, five shops were sealed and 23 people were fined for not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Three transport booking offices were sealed in Lyari for staying open after 6pm. Two furniture shops in Aramabagh were closed down and 23 people were fined.

Twenty-two people were punished in Saddar and Civil Lines. “We have a zero-tolerance policy against anyone violating the government orders,” the commissioner said.

The police have been cracking down against SOP violations across Karachi after the government tightened restrictions in the city.

People have been instructed not to leave their homes after 8pm unless there’s an emergency. Shop and markets are allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm. The decisions were taken after coronavirus metrics in Sindh rose.

On Thursday, 22 people died from the deadly virus in the province while 1,099 new cases were reported.

