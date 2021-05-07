7 contractors to clean 41 Karachi nullahs before monsoon

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is paying seven contractors to clean its 41 nullahs or natural stormwater drains.



“KMC awarded the direct contracts after a decision was taken at the Provincial Coordination & Implementation Committee May 6,” said Local Government Minister Nasir Shah. This was decided so that they are cleaned before the monsoon hits.

There are 555 city nullahs, including 41 in KMC’s jurisdiction and 514 of the DMCs which need to be cleaned. The Sindh government is paying Rs950 million and KMC and the DMCs would pay Rs90 million.



The work will be monitored by a committee made of the KMC Municipal Commissioner, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board MD, Senior Director Municipal Services at KMC, chief engineer for the nullahs at KMC, the director of the machine pool depot at KMC, and Technical Advisor from the public-private partnership department.