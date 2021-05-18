iPhones worth Rs10m seized from passenger at Karachi airport

Customs seized 58 smuggled iPhones from a passenger at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday.

According to an official, the suspect was on board a flight from UAE to Karachi. “He had hidden the cellphones in his shopping bag and was caught during checking.”

The iPhones were worth over Rs10 million. They have been seized by the department.

An FIR has been registered against the suspect. The police have started questioning him, while further investigations are under way.

