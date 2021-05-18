iPhones worth Rs10m seized from passenger at Karachi airport

Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
Customs seized 58 smuggled iPhones from a passenger at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday. According to an official, the suspect was on board a flight from UAE to Karachi. "He had hidden the cellphones in his shopping bag and was caught during checking." The iPhones were worth over Rs10 million. They have been seized by the department. Related: Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride An FIR has been registered against the suspect. The police have started questioning him, while further investigations are under way. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Customs seized 58 smuggled iPhones from a passenger at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday.

According to an official, the suspect was on board a flight from UAE to Karachi. “He had hidden the cellphones in his shopping bag and was caught during checking.”

The iPhones were worth over Rs10 million. They have been seized by the department.

Related: Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride

An FIR has been registered against the suspect. The police have started questioning him, while further investigations are under way.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
