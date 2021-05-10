Monday, May 10, 2021  | 27 Ramadhan, 1442
55-year-old woman dies by suicide in Chitral

Four suicides were reported in the region last week

Posted: May 10, 2021
A woman died by suicide in Chitral’s Naghar village, the police reported on May 7.

The 55-year-old took her own life during sehri, Chitral Today reported.

This was the fourth suicide reported in the region last week.

On May 4, it was reported that two young women died by suicide in Mulkhow valley in Terich. They were residents of Longol village.

Chitrali women have been the subject of multiple studies as the area has an extraordinarily high suicide rate. In Ghizer, for example, 15 out of every 100,000 women had committed suicide. The depression rates are high because of poverty, a lack of spousal support and harsh living and climate conditions.  

Approximately 150 people, mostly young women, have killed themselves in Chitral in the last 10 years, according to lawyer and rights activist Niaz A Niazi. Police data shows that 13 women killed themselves in Chitral from November 2017 to April 2018. Five others made unsuccessful attempts. In Gilgit, residents say that 125 people did it in the past seven years

In 2019, there was news that a suicide hotline would be set up.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

