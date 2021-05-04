4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Khuzdar

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook Balochistan’s Khuzdar Friday morning.

Tremors were felt in the city and neighbouring areas at 9.15am. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

The earthquake had its epicenter 30 kilometers southwest of Khuzdar with a depth of 15 kilometers, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

For the last three days, earthquakes have been shaking multiple parts of Balochistan. On Thursday, tremors were felt in Mastung, Pishin, Chaman, Quetta, Makran, Noshki and Machh.

