Thursday, May 20, 2021  | 7 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

13 passengers killed as bus overturns near Pannu Aqil

30 people injured

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Thirteen passengers were killed and 30 injured after a bus overturned on the National Highway near Pannu Aqil's Kalar Goth early Thursday.

The bus was travelling from Multan to Karachi. The injured have been moved to the Civil Hospital, Sukkur.

The deceased passengers were sitting on the roof of the bus, the witnesses said, adding that they were mostly labourers.

No SOPs were being followed by the driver, the rescue teams said. On May 16, Pakistan resumed inter-city and inter-provincial transport. Bus drivers and owners were told to run their vehicles at 50% occupancy.

Sukkur Deputy Commissioner Adeel Tassawur and SP Irfan Samoon visited the hospital and met with the injured. An emergency has been imposed in all hospitals in Sukkur.

