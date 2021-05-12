Monday, May 31, 2021  | 18 Shawwal, 1442
12 men arrested for swimming in Hub River

Section 144 imposed

Posted: May 31, 2021

Photo: File

The police arrested on Sunday 12 men for violating restrictions by swimming in the Hub River in Balochistan's Lasbela. A case has been registered against them under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The law empowers district administrations to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time. The government imposed a ban on swimming in the river after incidents of people drowning increased. "Last week, an 18-year-old drowned in the river," a police officer said. Last year, five members of a family had drowned. They had gone there for a picnic. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
