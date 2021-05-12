12 men arrested for swimming in Hub River

The police arrested on Sunday 12 men for violating restrictions by swimming in the Hub River in Balochistan’s Lasbela.

A case has been registered against them under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The law empowers district administrations to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time.

The government imposed a ban on swimming in the river after incidents of people drowning increased. “Last week, an 18-year-old drowned in the river,” a police officer said.

Last year, five members of a family had drowned. They had gone there for a picnic.

