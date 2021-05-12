Friday, May 14, 2021  | 1 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

12 killed in mosque blast near Afghan capital

It’s a first major incident since Eid truce

SAMAA | - Posted: May 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
12 killed in mosque blast near Afghan capital

Last week, a series of blasts outside a girls' school in the capital killed more than 50 people, most of them teenage girl students. Photo: AFP

A blast at a mosque on the outskirts of the Afghan capital during Friday prayers killed at least 12 worshippers, police said, shattering the relative calm of a three-day ceasefire.

“The death toll has jumped to 12 killed including the imam of the mosque and 15 others are wounded,” Ferdaws Framurz, the spokesman for Kabul police said, updating an earlier toll.

He said the explosion happened inside a mosque in Shakar Darah district of Kabul province.

The blast is the first major incident since a temporary truce between the Taliban and government troops came into force on Thursday.

The warring sides agreed on the truce to mark the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, only the fourth such halt in fighting in the nearly two-decades old conflict.

Deadly violence has rocked the country in recent weeks after the US military began formally withdrawing its remaining 2,500 troops from Afghanistan on May 1.

Last week, a series of blasts outside a girls’ school in the capital killed more than 50 people, most of them teenage girl students.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
Pakistan enacts law to protect parents from forced eviction
Pakistan enacts law to protect parents from forced eviction
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.