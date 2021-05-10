Saturday, May 29, 2021  | 16 Shawwal, 1442
10 Sindh districts to get 50% off solar systems: govt

Rs4b scheme to roll out next month

Posted: May 29, 2021
Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago

Photo: Online

If you live in these ten districts in Sindh you could be one of 20,000 households eligible for a 50 percent subsidy to install a solar system at home with PV solar plates, a Lithium ion battery, three LED bulbs, one DC fan and one mobile charger port. Those districts are: Badin, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Khairpur, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Sujawal and Umerkot. The Sindh government is working with World Bank assistance for this Rs4 billion programme. It will target 20,000 households in the 10 districts. The household will pay for half of the system and the rest will be covered by the government.  Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced the Solar Home System will start next month.   Vendors and suppliers have prequalified in Sanghar and Khairpur. In each district, half of these solar systems would be provided to households headed by women and the rest to homes run by men. Poor people will be given preference and those who are either living in the off the grid or those who cannot afford a power connection.The meeting that decided this was held at CM House on Saturday and was attended by Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, P&D Chairperson Shireen Narejo, principle secretary to the CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi, Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi, Energy Secretary Tariq Shah, SHS project director Shah Zaman Khuhro.  
