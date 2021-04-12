Zulfikar Mirza acquitted in Badin rioting case after six years

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi acquitted former Sindh home minister Zulfiqar Mirza in a police station attack case after six years.

Fifty-four others named in the case have been acquitted too.

A case was registered against them in May 2015 after viral videos showed Mirza storming into the Model police station and abusing a policeman. The visibly enraged politician also broke the glass table. His supporters were accused of shutting down markets and robbing shops during a protest.

“My allies and I had been trapped in this fake case for the last six years,” Mirza said while speaking to the media on Monday. “I want to thank the people of Badin for their support.” We were punished for breaking windows. This case just added the problems faced by the people of Badin, he added.

The FIR was registered by SI Wali Mohammad Chang. He said that Mirza wanted to register a complaint against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and former Sindh IG.

The charges against the suspects were framed on May 24, 2017.