Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Yousaf Gillani challenges IHC verdict in Senate chairman case

He wants verdict declared null and void

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Yousaf Gillani challenges IHC verdict in Senate chairman case

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Yousaf Raza Gillani filed on Thursday an intra-court appeal in the Islamabad High Court against the dismissal of her petition against the Senate chairman election.

Farooq H Naek, Javed Iqbal, and Umar Shaikh submitted the appeal on his behalf.

The appeal says that presiding officers rejected seven votes illegally, adding that the one-member bench’s judgement should be declared null and void.

Gillani, who was backed by the opposition alliance, lost the election to Sadiq Sanjrani by seven votes. The opposition had the support of 51 senators, while the government was backed by 47 members.

On March 24, the high court rejected Gillani’s petition against the March 12 Senate chairman election.

“The grievance of the petitioner exclusively pertains to questioning the validity of proceedings of the upper House of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) and thus it is immune from interference by this Court under Article 69 of the Constitution,” the 13-page verdict read.

“The process of election to the office of Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan is definitely not administrative in nature,” it said. “It is rather a formal transaction of business of the upper House and can be fairly described as its internal proceedings. The entire process is thus wholly outside the corrective jurisdiction of a High Court.”

The court said the petition was neither maintainable nor the court was inclined to exercise its extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 199 of the Constitution by issuing notices.

“This Court expects that, in order to maintain the dignity, integrity and independence of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), the chosen representatives and political leadership will endeavour to resolve disputes without involving the judicial branch of the State.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
senate chairman election Yousaf Raza Gillani
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
Three killed, seven injured in Karachi cylinder blast
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
Sialkot: Smart lockdown imposed in 15 localities
Sialkot: Smart lockdown imposed in 15 localities
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Ummat newspaper under fire for inappropriate language against Aurat marchers
Bill to rename Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tabled in National Assembly
Bill to rename Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tabled in National Assembly
Amar Jaleel’s 2017 freedom of expression comments attract right-wing anger
Amar Jaleel’s 2017 freedom of expression comments attract right-wing anger
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.